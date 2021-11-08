Harris, Thybulle Remain Out for Sixers' Rematch vs. Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with a ton of setbacks lately. Although they've been shorthanded since the season started as their All-Star point guard Ben Simmons has continued to sit out for personal reasons, the team has seen its fair of physical injuries and even COVID-related illnesses keeping players off the floor.

Last Monday, as the Sixers were gearing up for a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, veteran forward Tobias Harris was shocked to find out he would have to miss the game. Forty minutes before tip-off, Harris was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol. Therefore, he missed the game versus the Blazers.

Two days later, it was confirmed that Harris tested positive for COVID-19 and was symptomatic. It then became apparent that Harris was going to miss ten days' worth of action, at the very least.

He went on to miss Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls, Thursday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons, and the rematch against the Bulls in Chicago on Saturday. And when the Sixers face the New York Knicks at home on Monday night, Harris will be away from the team once again, and he won't be alone.

Last Thursday, Sixers' second-year guard Isaiah Joe became the second member of the team to test positive for COVID-19. While 76ers head coach Doc Rivers had a more promising update regarding how Joe felt after returning a positive test, the young guard is still expected to miss a handful of games, including Monday's matchup.

Lastly, Sixers' third-year guard Matisse Thybulle was the latest player to be entered into the health and safety protocol. Last week, he played in all but one matchup as he was ruled out ahead of Saturday's game against the Bulls. Unfortunately, he'll miss Monday's game against the Knicks as well, leaving the Sixers without three players when they face their Eastern Conference rival to kick off a new week.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.