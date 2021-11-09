Nikola Jokić Ejected for Dirty Hit on Markieff Morris

Nuggets center Nikola Jokić was ejected from Denver's win over the Heat on Monday night after he shoved Miami forward Markieff Morris in the fourth quarter.

Jokić was bumped by Morris with over two minutes left in regulation as Denver held a 111-94 lead. But rather than ignore the contact, Jokić quickly retaliated, giving Morris a hard shove to the floor. A stretcher was initially taken out, but Morris did walk off with the help of Miami medical staff.

Both Jokić and Morris were ejected from Monday's contest. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra addressed the incident postgame, calling Jokić's shove a "dangerous, dirty play."

Jokić has not been suspended nor fined as of Monday evening. The Nuggets advanced to 6–4 in 2021-22 wit

More NBA Coverage: