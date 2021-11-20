Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Report: Collin Sexton Will Miss Remainder of Season With Torn Left Meniscus

Author:

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a tear in his left meniscus, according to The Athletic's Sham Charania

Sexton, 22, suffered the injury on Nov. 7 in the Cavs' game against the Knicks. The fourth-year guard underwent surgery on Wednesday at Emory University Sports Medicine Center in Atlanta.

Sexton averaged 16 points (second on the team), 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists through 11 games this season while sitting just seventh on the team in minutes per game (28.7).

Currently, Cleveland (9-8) ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. 

