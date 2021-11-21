Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
NBA
Report: Klay Thompson Cleared to Practice Fully as Return Nears

Author:

Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson has been cleared to be a full-time participant in all future practices, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater. 

Thompson had been cleared to participate in five-on-five activity earlier this week. Coach Steve Kerr had said he received "good reports" about Thompson's rehab.

Thompson is nearing the conclusion of what has been a two-year rehab from Achilles and knee surgeries. Per The Athletic, he is trending toward a potential return the week before Christmas Day.

His expected comeback dates are either a Dec. 20 game vs. the Kings or Dec. 23 vs. the Grizzlies.

Despite his absence, the Warriors are currently 14–2 on the season, the NBA's best record.  

“You see what we’re doing to start this year?” Thompson recently told Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck. “And I’m not even out there yet. I’m just so excited.”

