November 17, 2021
Warriors' Klay Thompson Cleared to Participate in Five-on-Five Activity

Author:

Warriors wing Klay Thompson has been cleared to participate in five-on-five activity, coach Steve Kerr confirmed Wednesday.

Kerr said after Golden State's 117–99 win over the Nets that while second-year center James Wiseman has not yet been cleared, Thompson had been.

"I got good reports and he's got to keep going," Kerr said. A two-year absence requires a lot of work. Not just a rehab, but the endurance, the strength, so it's great that he's playing 5-on-5 but it doesn't mean he's going to be ready to step on an NBA floor next week or something, but he's progressing really well."

Thompson is nearing the conclusion of what has been a two-year rehab from Achilles and knee surgeries. It is possible he returns before the end of the calendar year as he ramps of his rehab. 

Despite his absence, Golden State has jumped out to a league-best 12–2 record this season. 

“I love it," Thompson told Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck last week. "I hope people keep doubting us. I saw somebody on the TV the other day talking about, The Warriors aren’t contenders because they’ve had a soft schedule. Buddy, we got the MVP, a defensive player of the year. That kind of disrespect bothers me. We have so many champions, guys who have done it in the highest pressure moments, and you’re still gonna question our ability? I love it. But whatever. That’s what talking heads are paid to do.

Forward Draymond Green said Tuesday night that the team is "waiting with open arms when he decides to come back."

“You see what we’re doing to start this year?” Thompson told SI. “And I’m not even out there yet. I’m just so excited.”

