Center Dearcus Cousins is planning on signing a one-year deal with the Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It's reportedly a non-guaranteed deal, but the rest of the details of the deal are still unknown. The news was confirmed by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Cousins played 16 games with the Clippers and 25 games with the Rockets last season. He has remained unsigned this year. In his 16 appearances off the bench for Los Angeles, he averaged 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds a game while shooting 54% from the field. He averaged 9.6 points per game with Houston before that.

The four-time All-Star hasn't played at least 25 minutes per game since the 2018-19 season, but he'll serve as a veteran presence in an already well established locker room. Cousins, 31, had stints with the Kings, Pelicans and Warriors before playing for the Clippers and Rockets last year.

Cousins will satisfy Milwaukee's need for size as it continues its quest to a second consecutive NBA championship. Milwaukee is currently sitting at the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference at 12–8.

