Celtics center Enes Kanter is changing his legal name to Enes Kanter Freedom, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Per The Athletic, the change comes as Kanter is set to become a United States citizen on Monday.

In recent weeks, Kanter has been outspoken about trying to draw attention to various injustices in China. As part of his efforts, he has repeatedly called on Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Lakers star LeBron James to "visit these slave labor camps" in China.

He has also worn customized shoes with the words "Modern Day Slavery," "No More Excuses," "No Rights No Games" and "Taiwan Belongs to The Taiwanese People" written on them.

"FREEDOM is never given, it is won," Kanter wrote on Instagram in a post on Saturday.

Celtics games, both highlights and upcoming broadcasts, were removed from the Chinese app Tencent Sports this season after Kanter posted a video voicing his support of Tibetan independence/.

Kanter, who was born in Switzerland to Turkish parents and grew up in Turkey, has, for years, also criticized Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Kanter was indicted in Turkey in 2018 on charges of belonging to an armed terrorist group, an allegation he denies, and his Turkish passport has been revoked.

He has appeared in nine games for the Celtics this season, averaging 11.2 minutes and 4.2 points per game.

