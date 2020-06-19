Celtics center Enes Kanter's father, Mehmet Kanter, has been acquitted of charges in Turkey that he was a member of a terrorist organization, according to Reuters.

In 2018, a Turkish court indicted the elder Kanter, charging him with "membership in a terror group." Enes Kanter has said he believes his own criticism of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's human rights record led the regime to target his father.

Enes Kanter was indicted in Turkey in 2018 on charges of belonging to an armed terrorist group, an allegation he denies. The NBA center is a follower of a U.S.–based Turkish cleric named Fethullah Gulen, whom the Turkish government accuses of attempting a military coup in 2016. Many of Gulen's supporters have been arrested as a result of the coup, though Gulen has denied any involvement.

In 2018, the Turkish government sentenced Mehmet Kanter to 15 years in prison.

The Boston Celtics center expressed his happiness about the acquittal on Twitter:

"1) Wow! I could cry Today I found out that 7 years after arresting my dad, taking him through a Kangaroo court and accusing him of being a criminal just because he is my dad. MY DAD HAS BEEN RELEASED! This is due to the pressure we have put on the Turkish regime.

2) They no longer could keep him from his freedom because of the spotlight that we all put on this case! However! He is just one person, there are still tens of thousands of people wrongfully in jail in Turkey. I will not forget you, we will not forget you!

3) This proves that the voice of the people will always push Dictators to do the right thing in the end. Don't be scared to stand for what is right, always and always, Stand for FREEDOM Stand for DEMOCRACY Stand for HUMAN RIGHTS"

Kanter, 28, is in his ninth NBA season.