John Wall does not plan to play for the Rockets until he is guaranteed a spot in Houston's starting rotation, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Wall reportedly spoke with Rockets officials this week about returning to game action after previously agreeing to sit out the 2021-22 season. But the plan for any potential return was scuttled after a conversation regarding Wall's role on Houston's roster.

"Wall spoke to Rockets officials and stated his desire is to play, have a starting role and compete to maintain it, but the franchise informed him that they want him to come off the bench, and not start," Charania wrote Sunday.

"The outcome of the conversations is that Wall will continue to sit out games while remaining professional and being around and engaged with the team."

Wall, 31, is a five-time All-Star. He spent the first nine years of his career with Washington, though he's dealt with a stream of injury woes in recent years. Wall played a combined 73 games from 2017 to '19, and he did not play in 2019-20 due to a heel and subsequent Achilles injury.

The Rockets enter Sunday night last in the Western Conference at 3–16.

