Wizards' John Wall Ruptures Achilles After Slipping and Falling at Home, Out 12 Months

John Wall was already out for the season after undergoing heel surgery.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 05, 2019

John Wall will undergo surgery on his left Achilles tendon after he ruptured it by slipping and falling in his home, the Wizards announced Tuesday.

Wall, who was already out for the remainder of the season following surgery on his left heel, had also developed an infection in the incision from his previous surgery that took place Jan. 8.

The surgery has still not been scheduled and Wall will not return to full basketball activity until approximately 12 months after the procedure. The initial surgery, a debridement and repair of a Haglund's deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel, was supposed to keep him out six to eight months.

Next season, Wall enters the first year of a four-year, $169 million extension. The five-time All-Star is slated to make $37.8 million in 2019-20.

In 32 games this season, Wall averaged 20.7 points and 8.7 assists. The season prior he earned his fifth career All-Star selection, but he only played in 41 games and averaged 19.4 points and 9.6 assists.

