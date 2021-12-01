Devin Booker Leaves Game vs. Warriors With Hamstring Injury

One of the most hyped matchups of the NBA's young season lost a good bit of its luster with a tough first-half injury.

Suns shooting guard Devin Booker lasted just 15 minutes of Tuesday night's matchup with the top-seeded Warriors, leaving the game with an injury to his left hamstring. Booker scored 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting before exiting in the second quarter. The team later ruled out a possible return.

The game matched up the teams with the two best records in the NBA. Phoenix entered the night on a 16-game winning streak following a 1–3 start, while Golden State had won its last seven games.

Booker had scored 30 or more points in each of his last three games, shooting 55.6% on three-point attempts during that span. He's making 40.3% of his attempts from beyond the arc to start this season, which would easily be the best mark of his career.

