December 1, 2021
NBA
LeBron James Out Against Sacramento, Enters NBA's Health & Safety Protocols

Author:

The Lakers announced that LeBron James would miss Tuesday's game against Sacramento after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols. 

The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to report the news, which the franchise confirmed when it retweeted its own reporter, Mike Trudell.

It is not known at this moment whether James tested positive, was a false positive or identified as a close contact. Per Charania, the forward will be sidelined for at least 10 days unless he returns two negative COVID-19 tests within a 24-hour period. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that James is expected to miss multiple games. So far this season, the forward has averaged 25.8 points, 5.2 total rebounds and 6.8 assists.   

Tuesday's game is slated to start at 10 p.m. ET. 

