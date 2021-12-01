Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Heat Star Bam Adebayo to Undergo Thumb Surgery

Author:

Heat star forward Bam Adebayo suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb on Monday night vs. the Nuggets and will undergo surgery this weekend, the team announced Wednesday.

The Heat said a timeline on his return will be provided post-procedure. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the expected timeline on his return will be between four and six weeks. 

Adebayo, 24, has appeared in 18 games this season and is averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. 

He's also taking a career-high 13.5 field goal attempts per game. 

Entering Wednesday night's game with the Cavaliers, the Heat sit at 13–8 and are tied for third in the Eastern Conference. 

