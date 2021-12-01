Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
NBA
Heat, Bulls to Lose a Second-Round Pick Over Free Agency Probe

Author:

The Bulls and Heat will each lose their next available second-round pick after the NBA determined the two teams violated league rules related to the timing of free agency discussions. 

The league announced the forfeiture following the investigation into discussions engaged by the Bulls with respect to Lonzo Ball and the Heat with respect to Kyle Lowry.

"While we disagree, we accept the League's decision," the Heat said in a statement. "We are moving on with our season."

The NBA's probe examined illegal contact among the teams and players ahead of the opening free agency opening this past summer. 

The Pelicans agreed to trade Ball to the Pelicans on a four-year, $80 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade. The Heat negotiated a three-year, $85 million deal with Lowry in a sign-and-trade involving the Raptors. 

