The Bulls and Heat will each lose their next available second-round pick after the NBA determined the two teams violated league rules related to the timing of free agency discussions.

The league announced the forfeiture following the investigation into discussions engaged by the Bulls with respect to Lonzo Ball and the Heat with respect to Kyle Lowry.

"While we disagree, we accept the League's decision," the Heat said in a statement. "We are moving on with our season."

The NBA's probe examined illegal contact among the teams and players ahead of the opening free agency opening this past summer.

The Pelicans agreed to trade Ball to the Pelicans on a four-year, $80 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade. The Heat negotiated a three-year, $85 million deal with Lowry in a sign-and-trade involving the Raptors.

More NBA Coverage:

• NBA Power Rankings: Suns, Warriors Battle For No. 1

• How the Suns Are Getting It Done

• What's Next For Nuggets After Michael Porter Jr. Injury?