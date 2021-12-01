Damian Lillard to Miss 10 Days With Lower Abdominal Injury

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will miss at least 10 days with lower abdominal tendinopathy, the team announced on Wednesday.

The six-time All-Star will be evaluated in 10 days.

The Trail Blazers (11–11) are coming off a 110–92 victory against the Pistons on Tuesday night. Lillard did not play in the team's win last night in order to rest from the injury, according to Yahoo Sports's Chris Haynes.

In 20 games this season, Lillard has averaged 21.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in nearly 36 minutes of action. He currently sits at 20th in the league in points per game.

The Trail Blazers return to action on Thursday against the Spurs without their star point guard. Portland currently sits in the ninth spot in the Western Conference.

