Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard to Miss 10 Days With Lower Abdominal Injury

Author:

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will miss at least 10 days with lower abdominal tendinopathy, the team announced on Wednesday. 

The six-time All-Star will be evaluated in 10 days. 

The Trail Blazers (11–11) are coming off a 110–92 victory against the Pistons on Tuesday night. Lillard did not play in the team's win last night in order to rest from the injury, according to Yahoo Sports's Chris Haynes

SI Recommends

In 20 games this season, Lillard has averaged 21.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in nearly 36 minutes of action. He currently sits at 20th in the league in points per game.

The Trail Blazers return to action on Thursday against the Spurs without their star point guard. Portland currently sits in the ninth spot in the Western Conference. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

peterson
NFL

Adrian Peterson Signs With Seahawks Practice Squad

The 36-year-old running back was released by the Titans last week.

Max Scherzer with the Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB

Scherzer: MLB Lockout a 'Very Likely Scenario'

He addressed baseball's labor strife during his first press conference with the Mets.

Bill Hancock speaking to media.
College Football

CFP Director Issues Statement After Expansion Meeting

The commissioners were unable to reach an agreement.

Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 110-106.
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Posts Cryptic Tweet in Absence from Lakers

His tweet has left NBA fans wondering what he is referring to.

celtics-lakers-1985
NBA

Looking back on the NBA’s 75 Years in SI Photos

We handpicked some of our favorite shots from over the decades.

Matthew Stafford throws a pass.
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 13: Picks, Plays and Values

Matthew Stafford ready for a get-right game against Jaguars.

Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shakes hands with Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart before the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Play
Betting

Which Conference Championship Game Are You Looking Forward to the Most?

College Football Playoff spots are on the line this weekend. Our writers discuss which game they’re clearing their schedules to watch.

nhl-power-rankings-roope-hintz-stars
NHL

Power Rankings: Upward Trend for Every Team

Team trajectories can be shaken up in a number of ways, like Roope Hintz catching fire in Dallas, or big changes at the top in Montreal.