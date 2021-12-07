Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
NBA
LeBron on Frank Vogel Criticism: 'Players Have to Do a Better Job'

Author:

There's been a lot of criticism about Lakers coach Frank Vogel in recent weeks, but LeBron James said that he and his Lakers teammates simply need to play better. 

“I think criticism comes with the job, you know?” James said Monday. “Frank is a strong-minded guy. He has a great coaching staff. And we as his players have to do a better job of going out and producing on the floor. 

“We're a team and an organization that don't mind some adversity, that don't mind people saying things about us, obviously, because it comes with the territory.”

James recorded 23 points and 11 rebounds against the Clippers on Friday in his first game back following a previously positive COVID-19 test that proved inconclusive. But the 119–115 loss now leaves the star-studded Lakers in seventh place in the Western Conference at 12–12. 

“We have a lot of guys on this team that have been bulletin-board material for quite a long time, so it don't quite bother us,” James said. “Everything that we do stays in house when it comes to our preparation and how we prepare for our next opponent and how we prepare to get better. Frank doesn't care and we don't either about what people are saying.”

Vogel has posted a 106–61 record since joining the Lakers in 2019. He led the Lakers to an NBA title in 2020. 

For more news on the Lakers head over to All Lakers.

