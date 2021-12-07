Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Players Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Can't Play in Toronto

Author:

NBA players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be allowed to play in Toronto as of Jan. 15, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Tuesday's announcement regarding games in Toronto was part of a league memo further outlining travel restrictions for unvaccinated players. 

Any player who is unvaccinated and chooses to leave the country will now be currently “unable to reenter the United States,” per ESPN. The policy will reportedly be in place for All-Star Weekend in February, a common time for international travel for players across the league. 

SI Recommends

The NBA league office requested a list of unvaccinated players by Friday, per ESPN. The league's current vaccination rate among players is at 97%.

More NBA Coverage:

For more news on the Toronto Raptors, head over to All Raptors.

YOU MAY LIKE

Cheryl Reeve coaches a game.
Olympics

Report: Cheryl Reeve to Be Next U.S. WBB Team Coach

The current Lynx coach and GM will reportedly take on the lead role with Team USA.

Francis Ngannou (red gloves) reacts after beating Junior Dos Santos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Target Center.
MMA

Francis Ngannou Ready for First Heavyweight Title Defense

Ngannou's next step as UFC's undisputed heavyweight champion is making a statement against Ciryl Gane on Jan. 22

Dec 4, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles as Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) defends during the second half at Barclays Center.
Play
Betting

NBA SO/UP Picks and Betting Analysis for Nets-Mavericks, Celtics-Lakers

The Eastern Conference-leading Nets travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks, and the Celtics and Lakers reignite a famed rivalry.

Micah Hyde vs the Patriots
NFL

Bills Safeties Irked Over Question About Defensive Performance

The Bills top safeties were asked by a reporter if it was "embarrassing" to lose to an opponent who threw just three passes.

Brian Polian with Notre Dame.
College Football

Report: ND Special Teams Coordinator to Join Kelly at LSU

He is the former coach of Nevada and spent one year as another SEC's program's special teams coordinator.

notre-dame
College Football

Notre Dame Finalizes All 12 Games, Dates for 2022 Schedule

Marcus Freeman will open his first full season as coach against a powerhouse.

Peyton Manning, David Letterman, Eli Manning
Play
Extra Mustard

ManningCast Makes Big Shift With Big Payoff

With a marquee matchup on their hands, Peyton and Eli shined once again.

Marcus Freeman
College Football

Notre Dame Players' Input an Important Key in Marcus Freeman's Landing Head-Coaching Role

He was among a list of eight candidates before the program elevated him from defensive coordinator.