NBA players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be allowed to play in Toronto as of Jan. 15, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tuesday's announcement regarding games in Toronto was part of a league memo further outlining travel restrictions for unvaccinated players.

Any player who is unvaccinated and chooses to leave the country will now be currently “unable to reenter the United States,” per ESPN. The policy will reportedly be in place for All-Star Weekend in February, a common time for international travel for players across the league.

The NBA league office requested a list of unvaccinated players by Friday, per ESPN. The league's current vaccination rate among players is at 97%.

