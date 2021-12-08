Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Trail Blazers Guard CJ McCollum Diagnosed With Collapsed Right Lung

Author:

In the midst of a rough stretch in which the team has lost six of its last seven games, the Trail Blazers will have a tougher road ahead with the loss of another star player.

Guard CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed right lung—formally known as pneumothorax—the team announced Tuesday night. McCollum suffered the injury during Saturday's 145–117 loss to the Celtics.

McCollum played just 47 games a year ago after suffering a fractured foot in January.

SI Recommends

The 30-year-old shooting guard has averaged 20.6 points and 4.5 assists on 39.3% shooting on three-point attempts through 24 games this season. Portland is already without point guard Damian Lillard, who hasn't played since Nov. 29 while dealing with a lower abdominal injury.

Through Tuesday's games, the Blazers were 11–14 and in 10th place in the Western Conference. Portland went 35–39 last season, one year after reaching the conference finals for the first time since 2000.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Portland Trail Blazers coverage, check out All Trail Blazers.

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 2, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Peng Shuai (CHN) celebrates after recording match point against Belinda Bencic (SUI) on day nine of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

IOC Can’t Give Certainties About Peng Shuai as Concern Grows

The WTA veteran's sexual assault allegations are the first public accusation of this nature against a senior Communist Party official.

lamelo-ball-hornets
Play
Sportsperson

LaMelo Ball Wins SI's Breakthrough Athlete of the Year Award

Ball is averaging 20 points and eight assists per game in his second season in the NBA.

Tyler Herro attends The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on December 07, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.
Play
Sportsperson

Tyler Herro Wins SI's Best Dressed Athlete of the Year Award

Herro wore a bright orange suit to the show that drew plaudits from co-hosts DJ Khaled and Cari Champion after Herro accepted the award.

Brady On Stage
Play
Sportsperson

Video: Tom Brady's Speech After Winning Sportsperson of the Year

Brady began the year by winning his seventh Super Bowl title and fifth Super Bowl MVP, and remains one of the game's best passers at 44 years old.

atlanta-braves-world-series
Play
Sportsperson

Braves Take Home SI's Team of the Year Award

Atlanta brought home the city's first major championship in more than 25 years.

Heat forward Udonis Haslem and WNBA champion Candace Parker are honored with SI's Hometown Hero Award.
Play
Sportsperson

Udonis Haslem, Candace Parker Win SI's Hometown Hero Award

The basketball legends hail from Miami and Chicago.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) looks to drive past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden.
Podcasts

The Crossover: Simmons to Portland Rumors & Knicks Sliding

Blazers buzz, Knicks slipping up, LeBron's future and more.

Suni Lee and Caeleb Dressel win SI Athlete of the Year
Play
Sportsperson

Olympians Suni Lee, Caeleb Dressel Win SI's Athlete of the Year

A woman gymnast who stepped into an unexpected spotlight and a swimmer who made Olympics history were honored during the SI Awards.