December 10, 2021
NBA
LeBron James

LeBron James Records 100th Triple Double Despite Loss to Grizzlies

Author:

LeBron James notched his 100th career triple-double despite the Lakers (13–13) suffering a 105–98 loss to a shorthanded Grizzlies' team.

James accomplished the feat within the final four minutes of the contest. He now joins his current teammate Russell Westbrook (189), Oscar Robertson (181) Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107) as the only players in league history to record at least 100 career triple doubles.

James's stat line on his record-setting night included 20 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and two blocks. While James added another milestone to his award-winning career, the bigger issue remains how will the Lakers continue to gel and improve as a team on the court. 

On a night where Memphis was without star guard Ja Morant and its best defender Dillon Brooks—who is in health and safety protocols—the Grizzles (15–11) recorded 13 steals in the first half including nine in the second quarter, setting a franchise record for steals in a quarter. 

The Lakers also posted 22 turnovers that led to 27 points for the Grizzlies in the loss.

"We are going to continue to have disappointing losses as long we're turning the ball over like that," said Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. 

Los Angeles suffered its fifth loss in its last 10 games and remain in sixth in the Western Conference standings.

