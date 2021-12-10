Raptors vice chairman and president Masai Ujiri tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the team on Thursday.

Ujiri said that he received the positive test after Sunday's Giants of Africa gala, the first in-person event by the organization since 2019. Despite testing positive, he noted in the statement that everyone had to "show proof of vaccination and to wear masks when not eating or drinking."

"Unfortunately, after the gala, we learned of a positive case COVID-19 tests among our guests—and even though I am fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot, I also subsequently tested positive," Ujiri said. "I am now at home, observing the safety protocols by self-isolating for 10 days, monitoring for symptoms and undergoing testing, and I encourage everyone who attended to please do the same.

"We don't want to live in fear of this virus, but COVID is a persistent enemy. Together, we'll defeat it."

Out of an "abundance of caution" Toronto canceled practice on Thursday morning due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the team said.

More NBA Coverage: