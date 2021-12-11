Nets star Kevin Durant and Hawks guard Trae Young shared a few words in the final minutes of Friday's game in which Brooklyn edged out Atlanta 113–105.

Hawks forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot was looking to make a pass when the referee stopped play after Durant pushed Young behind a screen at the top of the arch.

Young then gave Durant a small shove back, and the two met face-to-face before teammates from both teams converged. While both players received technical fouls, Durant walked off with a smile.

Following the Nets' victory, Durant told reporters in the postgame news conference that the exchange between him and Young was "nothing personal and all competition."

Durant led the Nets in scoring with the win, posting 31 points off 12-of-22 from the floor while grabbing five rebounds and dishing six assists. Young—who finished with 31 points and 10 assists—posted his fifth consecutive points-assists double-double, which is currently the league's longest points-assists double-double streak this season.

The Nets (18–8) remain atop the Eastern Conference standings and will go on the road to face the Pistons on Sunday. The Hawks (13–13) will return to action Monday against the Rockets.

More NBA Coverage: