December 13, 2021
NBA
Report: Lakers Among Teams Pursuing Pistons Forward Jerami Grant

Author:

The Pistons reportedly have a number of suitors for forward Jerami Grant, and one championship contender appears eager to acquire the eighth-year forward.

The Lakers are "among the teams pursuing" Grant, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Blazers are also among the teams reportedly interested in Grant. 

Detroit's forward is expected to be out for significant time due to a thumb injury, but Grant is an impact piece when he is on the floor. Grant is averaging 20.1 points per game in 2021-22, and he posted a career-best 22.3 points per game mark last season on 35% from three.

Grant is eligible for a four-year extension this offseason worth up to $112 million. 

The Lakers enter Monday night sitting No. 6 in the Western Conference at 15–13. They will next take the floor on Sunday in a road matchup against the Mavericks.

