NBA Power Rankings: How High Can Kevin Durant Carry Nets?

What was originally pitched as a superteam for the ages has devolved into largely a one-man band, with Durant currently carrying a crew that has no Kyrie Irving and a seriously diminished James Harden. But such conditions are no matter to Durant. The two-time champion is playing the best basketball of his career after tearing his Achilles, with a 51-point effort against the Pistons on Sunday marking the highlight of his season. As Stephen Curry sprints out to the MVP lead, perhaps his former teammate is less far behind than we may think.

So where should we slate Durant and the Nets in the league hierarchy as of mid-December? Check out The Crossover’s latest batch of power rankings below.

(Note: SI’s NBA staff is ranking every team from best to worst all season long, taking into account how each squad is currently playing.)

1. Phoenix Suns

Current record: 21–4

Previous ranking: 1

Is Phoenix the least-discussed Finals contender in recent memory? The Suns are rolling through the West at a torrid pace through their first 25 games, sitting seventh in offensive rating and second in defensive rating. Phoenix hasn’t lost consecutive games since October and held Golden State to just 96 points on Nov. 30. Monty Williams’s squad continues to roll in Devin Booker’s absence, a testament to the depth on the roster. Don’t let the Suns’ metronomic consistency detract from their brilliance as Christmas approaches.

2. Golden State Warriors

Current record: 21–5

Previous ranking: 2

Andrew Wiggins is playing the best basketball of his career through 26 contests. The former No. 1 pick is shooting 49% from the field and 41.3% from three this season, and his length and defensive versatility have given Steve Kerr a wealth of rotational options as Golden State waits for Klay Thompson’s return. Wiggins is unlikely to ever truly fulfill his predraft promise as a superstar in the making. Though perhaps this run with Golden State is the start of a satisfying second act.

3. Utah Jazz

Current record: 19–7

Previous ranking: 5

Any early-season anxiety surrounding the Jazz has dissipated in recent weeks. Utah enters Monday night winners of seven straight, including four straight road victories. Rudy Gobert is in the midst of his most efficient offensive season (73.8% on two-pointers!). The Jazz are rebounding 30% of their own misses. There are still questions to be had about this offense in the playoffs, though this is still a regular-season juggernaut. The Western Conference could still run through Salt Lake City when the postseason begins.

4. Milwaukee Bucks

Current record: 18–10

Previous ranking: 3

Don’t discount Giannis Antetokounmpo in the MVP race despite Steph Curry’s early lead. Antetokounmpo’s offensive metrics are well in line with his previous two seasons, and he’s starting to hit his stride after a shaky start by his standards. Antetokounmpo shredded the Rockets to the tune of 41 points and 17 rebounds Friday. He posted a triple double in 32 minutes in a win over the Knicks on Sunday. If the Bucks sprint to the No. 1 seed in the East, Antetokounmpo will be very much in the MVP conversation alongside Curry and Durant.

5. Brooklyn Nets

Current record: 19–8

Previous ranking: 6

It’s unlikely we see the Nets atop the Eastern Conference standings without Patty Mills’s production thus far. The former Spurs stalwart has stepped up in a major way amid Irving’s absence and Harden’s struggles, entering Monday night averaging 12.5 points per game on 44.6% from three. And it’s more than Mills’s sheer numbers fueling Brooklyn. He’s been invaluable as a secondary ballhandler, adding a much-needed dose of pace and energy into what is too often a stagnant attack. Don’t be shocked if we see Mills swing at least one playoff game for Brooklyn in 2021–22.

6. Miami Heat

Current record: 16–11

Previous ranking: 7

Kyle Lowry is one of the game’s greatest delights in his 16th season. The Heat’s point guard and charge-taker-extraordinaire has kept Miami’s offense humming in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo’s absence, combining for 27 assists in a pair of wins over Milwaukee and Chicago over the last week. Lowry scrambles defenses with the subtlest of shot-fakes. He’s a brilliant passer, and his ability to hit contested triples seems to improve by the season. Lowry has been a perfect fit for #HeatCulture, making Miami a very legitimate title contender in the process.

7. Chicago Bulls

Current record: 17–10

Previous ranking: 4

At their best, the Bulls play with a zippy energy generated by its trio of playmakers. But we’ve seen the staleness of their offense with DeMar DeRozan out due to the league’s health and safety protocols. It’s been obvious just how much DeRozan means to this group. He’s often the engine of their attack, spurring Billy Donovan’s team as they look to break a four-year playoff drought.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers

Current record: 16–12

Previous ranking: 10

We should stop for a second to recognize the impressive roster-building from Koby Altman in the post-LeBron era. Cleveland landed a pair of franchise anchors in Evan Mobley and Darius Garland with top-five picks, then augmented its roster with trades for Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen as well as a shrewd signing of Ricky Rubio. The Cavaliers have won three straight. They sit No. 3 in defensive rating. Credit Cleveland's front office for finally turning the ship around without King James.

9. Memphis Grizzlies

Current record: 16–11

Previous ranking: 12

Jaren Jackson Jr. is once again looking like a quality running mate for Ja Morant after missing much of last season due to a meniscus tear. The No. 4 pick in the 2018 draft is averaging 20.3 points per game on 50/38/79 shooting splits in his last 10 games, picking up a significant scoring burden in Morant’s absence. Jackson’s game is a bit unorthodox. He has a funky three-point stroke, and he’s not the most dynamic athlete near the rim. But Jackson more than makes up for his lack of flash with impressive craft, flashing the ability to score from all three levels of the floor.

10. Philadelphia 76ers

Current record: 15–12

Previous ranking: 13

Matisse Thybulle added to his reputation as an elite defender Saturday night. Philadelphia’s backup guard hounded Steph Curry throughout the national television matchup, limiting the two-time MVP to just 18 points on 6-for-20 shooting from the field. Thybulle valiantly fought through every screen in sight, and his impressive wingspan managed to deflect multiple Curry three-point attempts. Defending Curry is the most exhausting assignment in the sport. Thybulle had little trouble against the current MVP favorite.

11. Los Angeles Clippers

Current record: 15–12

Previous ranking: 17

The do-the-Clippers-need-a-point-guard conversation is an annual tradition at this point, though it’s a perfectly legitimate debate with Kawhi Leonard out of the lineup. Paul George’s rising turnovers seem to be pretty directly correlated to his increased playmaking load, and despite his immense growth, Reggie Jackson can benefit from more time as a scoring spark rather than a consistent initiator. Avoiding the play-in is no guarantee if Los Angeles doesn’t augment its roster before Leonard’s return.

12. Charlotte Hornets

Current record: 15–13

Previous ranking: 11

Cody Martin is making the most of his expanded opportunity as the Hornets deal with a host of COVID-19 absences. The Nevada product is averaging 16 points per game in his last four contests with blistering 55/50/80 shooting splits, and he’s handled secondary ballhandling duties in a pinch. Martin’s strong play is a credit to James Borrego, who is quietly emerging as one of the league’s top young coaches. The good vibes in Charlotte are continuing even in LaMalo Ball’s absence.

13. Atlanta Hawks

Current record: 13–13

Previous ranking: 15

Trae Young is everything you’d want in a franchise anchor, and he’s only getting better in his fourth season. Young is up to 38.6% from three with a notable jump in volume, and he sports a league-best assist rate. Check out SI’s Michael Pina for more on Young’s hot start.

14. Los Angeles Lakers

Current record: 15–13

Previous ranking: 19

Perhaps it came against a pair of patsy opponents, but it’s hard not to be encouraged by the last two games from LeBron James. The four-time champion looks to be finding a groove after an ugly first quarter of the season, notching a triple double Sunday after a 30-point effort Friday. Perhaps we’re seeing a blueprint for James through the rest of the regular season. Coast when possible, lift the Lakers when needed and enter the playoffs as fresh as possible. As long as Los Angeles avoids the play-in, it’s hard to quibble with such a strategy.

15. Dallas Mavericks

Current record: 13–13

Previous ranking: 18

Dallas is aching for another playmaker alongside Luka Dončić. The Mavericks enter Monday No. 22 in offensive rating and No. 21 in assist rate, and their offense completely stalls on any night when Dončić is inefficient from the field. We shouldn’t hit the total panic button in Dallas. Kristaps Porziņģis has benefited from Jason Kidd’s arrival. Tim Hardaway Jr. is bound to improve from his 32.4% mark from three. Though ultimately, Dallas is nothing more than an also-ran in the Western Conference without more scoring and playmaking alongside its young superstar.

16. Denver Nuggets

Current record: 13–13

Previous ranking: 16

Nikola Jokić is arguably even better than he was last season, dicing every defense in sight to the tune of 26.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. So why is Denver just 13–13 entering Monday night? It’s not as complicated as one may think.

17. Washington Wizards

Current record: 15–12

Previous ranking: 9

The bloom is off the rose in Washington as the Wizards enter Monday on a five-game losing streak. A previously stingy defense has allowed 110-plus points in four of its last five, and the inefficiency of this core is starting to reveal itself. There’s a bit of an ugly shot profile on hand with a majority of possessions revolving around Bradley Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, none of whom are shooting better than 44% from the field this season. Beal is due for some positive regression at some point. Will it be enough to make this a top-half offense? I’m skeptical. It’s hard to see Washington as any more than a play-in team this season.

18. Boston Celtics

Current record: 13–14

Previous ranking: 8

A shake-up in Boston feels inevitable as the Celtics enter Monday losing four of their last five. They sit No. 20 in offensive rating and No. 22 in assist rate, sporting what is frankly one of the least exciting attacks in basketball. This is a team that still feels one ballhandler short even as Dennis Schröder’s shot stabilizes, and Robert Williams III hasn’t quite been the two-way difference-maker Boston envisioned entering 2021–22. The Celtics are fully stocked with draft picks at the moment. Splurging for an impact piece may be a smart move as the Jayson Tatum–Jaylen Brown era hits an inflection point.

19. Indiana Pacers

Current record: 12–16

Previous ranking: 24

Leave it to Rick Carlisle to rip off a three-game winning streak just as the wheels appeared to be falling off in Indiana. The Pacers are still well within the chase for the play-in despite their abysmal start, and despite the flurry of trade rumors in recent weeks, I still remain wary of Indiana actually committing to a full-scale teardown. It’s very possible either Domantas Sabonis or Myles Turner is dealt by February. Caris LeVert could find a new home sooner than later. But it’s unlikely we see Indiana become Thunder East anytime soon. For better or worse, expect the Pacers to lurk around the playoff chase this season.

20. Toronto Raptors

Current record: 12–14

Previous ranking: 21

Gary Trent Jr. is living up to his three-year, $54 million extension in Toronto. The former Blazers guard is providing a major scoring spark for a team often devoid of offense, averaging 17 points per game on a solid 39.1% from three. Trent is just 22. He’s unafraid as a shotmaker, and he’s made notable strides in his second season in Nick Nurse’s defense. Acquiring Trent for Norman Powell in March looks like a better decision by the day.

21. Minnesota Timberwolves

Current record: 12–15

Previous ranking: 14

Sunday served as a bit of a statement win for Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves as they snapped a five-game losing streak. Minnesota’s frustrated big man led the Timberwolves with 23 points and five offensive rebounds in a win over the Blazers, pulverizing a vulnerable Portland interior in the process. This isn’t a Minnesota team lacking talent. There’s a legitimate Big Three on the right night, and there’s some intrigue in the supporting cast. Missing the play-in would be a major disappointment in Chris Finch’s first full season as coach.

22. New York Knicks

Current record: 12–15

Previous ranking: 22

Julius Randle’s regression has placed a major dent in New York’s offense through the first quarter of the season. The Knicks’ leading man is down to 43% from the field and 33.1% from three this season, and he’s seen a dip in his free throw rate and assist rate. Randle is an unusual top option, though his vision and patience opened a flood of open triples last season. Perhaps another impact guard could help unlock the Randle of last season as the Knicks look to rebound from a sluggish start.

23. San Antonio Spurs

Current record: 10–16

Previous ranking: 20

Devin Vassell is among the more intriguing youngsters on a San Antonio roster littered with developmental projects. The No. 11 pick in the 2020 draft is a nightmare in passing lanes with his 6' 10" wingspan, and he’s improving as an isolation defender as his frame fills out. Vassell is up to 37.9% from three in his second season. He’s not totally out of control breaking down defenses off the bounce. It’s hard to see what the Spurs are ultimately building toward, though Vassell is just one of many pieces worth watching in the coming months and years.

24. Sacramento Kings

Current record: 11–16

Previous ranking: 25

The Kings are scoring at an effective clip in 2021–22—No. 10 in offensive rating entering Monday—but it’s hard to take this team as anything other than a lottery squad considering their abysmal defensive performance. Only the Timberwolves sport a worse defensive rebounding percentage. No team allows more second-chance points nor opponent points in the paint. Sacramento is small on the perimeter and unimposing inside. There have been effort issues bubbling all year, part of the reason behind Luke Walton’s dismissal in November. Perhaps a certain disgruntled star could flip Sacramento’s defensive fortunes.

25. Portland Trail Blazers

Current record: 11–16

Previous ranking: 23

Damian Lillard restating his commitment to the Blazers likely provides comfort in the short term, though even a complete quelling of trade rumors will leave some anxiety in Portland. Lillard is now 31 and in the midst of his worst shooting stretch in recent memory. He’s one of the smallest offensive engines in the game, and even at his peak, Portland wasn’t necessarily a championship contender. Paying Lillard more than $50 million in his age-35 and age-36 seasons is frankly the cost of doing business for established stars. But such a move could very well make Lillard’s contract a serious albatross by the middle of the next decade.

26. Houston Rockets

Current record: 8–18

Previous ranking: 26

It’s time to get on the Garry Bird train! Garrison Matthews has been a serious spark for the Rockets in their recent hot stretch, shooting 44.2% from three since Thanksgiving. Matthews’s energy on the floor is infectious. He adds quality spacing for a group often lacking it, and he’s even taken some ballhandling duties in a pinch. Don’t expect Matthews to exit Stephen Silas’s rotation anytime soon.

27. New Orleans Pelicans

Current record: 8–21

Previous ranking: 27

You can draw a fairly direct line between New Orleans’s draft struggles to its poor performance to start 2021–22. The Pelicans turned the No. 4 pick in ’19–which they could have used on Darius Garland or De’Andre Hunter–into Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, neither of whom have made a notable impact this season. Kira Lewis Jr. is out for the season after tearing his ACL. Trey Murphy III is currently a back-end rotation player and little more. Oh, and Zion Williamson’s return to the floor continues to get pushed back. It’s a shame what was once a promising rebuild has so quickly devolved into one of the shakiest situations in the NBA.

28. Oklahoma City Thunder

Current record: 8–18

Previous ranking: 30

Luguentz Dort is quietly making an impressive offensive leap as the Thunder once again slide to the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The Arizona State product is averaging a career high in points (17.5) and effective field goal percentage (52.5) this year, and his assist rate has jumped into double digits. Dort is more than a simple 3-and-D piece. He’s adding legitimate verve off the bounce, providing some much-needed downhill burst alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Consider Dort one of Oklahoma City’s franchise anchors in the post–Russell Westbrook era.

29. Orlando Magic

Current record: 5–23

Previous ranking: 28

Cole Anthony has thrown himself fully into the conversation for Most Improved Player in his second season. The No. 15 pick in the 2020 draft leads Orlando in scoring and assists–adding 6.2 rebounds per game–and his three-point percentage has taken a major leap in ’21–22 despite more than double the attempts per game. The Magic are lottery-bound once again, though there are some promising pieces already on board. Anthony’s emergence adds another layer of intrigue to their blueprint moving forward.

30. Detroit Pistons

Current record: 4–22

Previous ranking: 29

Detroit needs better production from Saddiq Bey if it wants to climb out of the conference cellar. Bey is sporting ugly 35/30/73 shooting splits in 2021–22, and only rookie Luka Garza sports a lower net rating among the Pistons’ rotation players. We’re still dealing with an admittedly small sample size, but Detroit needs Bey to find his stroke as it constructs an offense around Cade Cunningham.

