December 15, 2021
NBA
Stephen Curry

Steph Curry Breaks Ray Allen's Record, Becomes All-Time Three-Point Leader

Just 789 games into a dazzling career that will surely see him go down as the greatest shooter of all time, Steph Curry is now the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made. In the first quarter of the Warriors' Tuesday matchup with the Knicks, Curry made the 2,974th three of his career.

Curry entered Saturday's game needing just two makes to break Ray Allen's record (2,973) for the most made three-pointers in NBA history. The Warriors sharpshooter took nearly half as many games to reach the staggering shooting mark.

The two-time MVP has led the league in three-pointers in six separate seasons, making an all-time high 402 in his historic 2015-16 campaign. He is a career 43% shooter from beyond the arc, a mark that would finish above Allen, Reggie Miller and most other high-volume shooters.

Both Allen and Reggie Miller, who sits third on the all-time list, were in attendance at a rocking Madison Square Garden for Curry's record-breaking day.

