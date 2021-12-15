As Stephen Curry drained his historic 2,974th three-pointer on Tuesday night, the Warriors superstar was understandably emotional as he became the league's all-time leader in three-pointers.

The game came to a halt as he celebrated with his teammates and even made a stop by the previous record holder, Ray Allen. Curry then found his way to his parents, handing his father, Dell, the record-breaking ball before embracing him.

The 33-year-old also shared a special moment with his mother, Sonya. He quickly pulled her into a hug, rocking back and forth for a few moments before standing still and soaking in the moment.

Curry entered Tuesday's game in Madison Square Garden agains the Knicks needing just two makes to break Allen's record (2,973) for the most made three-pointers in NBA history. The Warriors sharpshooter took nearly half as many games to reach the staggering shooting mark.

More NBA Coverage:

• NBA Mailbag: Damian Lillard's Future With the Blazers

• NBA Power Rankings: How High Can Kevin Durant Carry Nets?

• NBA Trade Ideas: Can the Warriors Land Sabonis?

• The Mysterious Case of the Celtics