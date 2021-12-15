Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Stephen Curry Heads Straight For His Parents As He Makes History

Author:

As Stephen Curry drained his historic 2,974th three-pointer on Tuesday night, the Warriors superstar was understandably emotional as he became the league's all-time leader in three-pointers. 

The game came to a halt as he celebrated with his teammates and even made a stop by the previous record holder, Ray Allen. Curry then found his way to his parents, handing his father, Dell, the record-breaking ball before embracing him.

The 33-year-old also shared a special moment with his mother, Sonya. He quickly pulled her into a hug, rocking back and forth for a few moments before standing still and soaking in the moment.

Curry entered Tuesday's game in Madison Square Garden agains the Knicks needing just two makes to break Allen's record (2,973) for the most made three-pointers in NBA history. The Warriors sharpshooter took nearly half as many games to reach the staggering shooting mark.

NBA

NBA World Reacts to Curry's Career Three-Point Record

"Special", "game changer", "Stephortless" and "greatness" were just a few words used to describe Curry's three-point brilliance.

NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Enters Health and Safety Protocols

The Bucks forward is the latest NBA star to enter league protocols as teams face postponed games and potential outbreaks.

NBA

Steph Curry Becomes NBA's All-Time Three-Point Leader

Curry continues to cement his legacy as the greatest shooter in NBA history.

NBA

Steph Curry Is the Three-Point King. Where Does He Rank Among the Greats?

Will anyone ever break his record? Our staff weighs in.

NFL

Report: Daniel Snyder Attempted to Silence, Intimidate Witnesses

Snyder allegedly sent private investigators to the homes of former employees and contacted their friends and relatives.

NBA

Nets Down to Eight Players After Harden, Six Others Ruled Out

Eight Brooklyn players will be available against Toronto, the league minimum for each team before postponing a game for a team outbreak.

College Football

SI99 DB Jaeden Gould Commits to Nebraska

Elite New Jersey athlete locks in commitment, will sign with Scott Frost's program Wednesday

College Football

Ohio State Commit Says Buckeyes Won't Lose to Michigan Again

Four-star defensive end Caden Curry made a bold prediction ahead of his first season in Columbus.