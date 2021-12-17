Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
NBA
Report: NBA, NBPA Agree to New COVID-19 Protocols For Holidays

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have reportedly agreed to new COVID-19 protocols for this holiday season, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski

Per a memo obtained by the outlet, there will be an increase in daily testing and face masks for players and staff members, starting on Dec. 26. The staff and players will be tested on game days with the exceptions of those who recently had COVID-19 or received their booster shot 14-days prior. 

They will be required to wear masks on the benches, while traveling with the team and in team training facilities, per ESPN. 

The reported memo comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the league. In December, 52 players, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, Sacramento coach Alvin Gentry and Raptors vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Twenty-two players entered protocols between Wednesday and Thursday. 

Outbreaks have already occurred on the Hornets, Bulls, Nets, Kings and Lakers. 

