The Bulls' upcoming contests vs. the Pistons on Tuesday and vs. the Raptors on Thursday have been postponed, the NBA announced Monday.

They mark the first game postponements of the season.

On Monday, Bulls forward Alize Johnson became the 10th Bulls player to be placed on the league's health and safety protocols. He tested positive for COVID-19, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Chicago is in the midst of a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak. Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Troy Brown Jr., Coby White, Javonte Green, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson are all also in the league's health and safety protocols. The league also said in its statement "additional staff members" are in the protocols.

Bulls broadcasters Stacey King and Bill Wennington are additionally at home in isolation due to the league's protocols, per ESPN's Jamal Collier.

The NBA mandates a minimum of eight players for each team before postponing a game for a team outbreak.

The Bulls have added at least one player to health and safety protocols for three consecutive days. Because the team has had positive COVID-19 cases, their players are required to test every day.

Chicago is 17–10 on the season and currently third in the Eastern Conference.

