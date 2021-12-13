Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Two Upcoming Bulls Games Postponed Due to COVID-19 Cases

Author:

The Bulls' upcoming contests vs. the Pistons on Tuesday and vs. the Raptors on Thursday have been postponed, the NBA announced Monday.

They mark the first game postponements of the season.

On Monday, Bulls forward Alize Johnson became the 10th Bulls player to be placed on the league's health and safety protocols. He tested positive for COVID-19, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Chicago is in the midst of a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak. Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Troy Brown Jr., Coby White, Javonte Green, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson are all also in the league's health and safety protocols. The league also said in its statement "additional staff members" are in the protocols.

SI Recommends

Bulls broadcasters Stacey King and Bill Wennington are additionally at home in isolation due to the league's protocols, per ESPN's Jamal Collier.

The NBA mandates a minimum of eight players for each team before postponing a game for a team outbreak.

The Bulls have added at least one player to health and safety protocols for three consecutive days. Because the team has had positive COVID-19 cases, their players are required to test every day.

Chicago is 17–10 on the season and currently third in the Eastern Conference. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd
College Basketball

Five Coaches Exceeding Expectations in Year 1

Whether or not they were facing a rebuild, these men’s programs are all overachieving to open 2021–22.

miami
College Football

Report: Miami Faculty Fuming At Cristobal Contract After Pay Cuts

Miami hired Oregon coach Mario Cristobal on a reported 10-year, $80 million contract last week.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma
College Basketball

UConn Falls to Lowest Women's Top 25 Spot Since 2007

South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice after a top-10 win over Maryland.

Micah Parsons hits Taylor Heinicke.
NFL

Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'I Don’t Really Think the NFL is Hard'

He has been among the NFL's most impactful players this season.

Jonathan Gresham celebrates after winning Ring of Honor championship
Wrestling

ROH’s Precarious Future Begins With Jonathan Gresham As Champion

Finally capturing the world title at ‘Final Battle’ was a full circle moment for the diminutive technical wrestling expert.

buccaneers-tom-brady-touchdown
Play
Betting

Betting Favorites Dominate in Week 14

The favorites rewarded their bettors with a 11-1 Straight-Up and 10-2 Against The Spread record on Sunday.

Shad Khan and Urban Meyer sit and watch during a Jaguars presentation to the city of Jacksonville
NFL

Urban Meyer Met With Jags Owner After Sunday's Loss

The situation in Jacksonville is trending in the wrong direction.

SI99 CENTERS
Play
College Basketball

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Centers

Duke signee Dereck Lively checks in at No. 1 overall in the SI99 for 2022.