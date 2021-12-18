Lakers superstar Anthony Davis left Friday’s game against the Timberwolves in the third quarter with an apparent injury to his left knee.

The 10th-year forward left the game in the first quarter after rolling his ankle, but quickly returned from the locker room. But after suffering another injury in the second half, Davis struggled to make it back to the locker room, clutching his left knee as he fell to the ground in the tunnel at Target Center. Davis suffered a knee contusion and will undergo further evaluation Saturday, per Marc Stein. He recorded nine points in 20 minutes of play on Friday.

Davis has battled injuries throughout his career, playing at least 70 games just twice thus far. The eight-time All-Star saw action in just 36 games in the condensed schedule a year ago, as he saw his scoring totals and efficiency fall from the Lakers’ championship season a year prior. This year, Davis is averaging 23.8 points per game, but shooting just 18% from three.

The Lakers continue to struggle to gain a foothold in the Western Conference standings as they have been hampered by injuries and COVID-19 cases. Los Angeles currently sits at 16–13, good for sixth in the conference.

More NBA Coverage:

• Five Trade Candidates to Watch

• NBA Draft Big Board: Jabari Smith Jr. Is the New No. 1

• NBA Rookie Rankings: Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes Lead Charge

• Steph Curry Is the Three-Point King. Where Does He Rank Among the NBA's Greats?