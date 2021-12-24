Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Player(s)
Karl-Anthony Towns

Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns Enters Health and Safety Protocols

Timberwolves center Karl Anthony-Towns has joined six of his teammates in the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced on Thursday.

Towns, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 15, tweeted about his recent status ahead of the Timberwolves’ game against the Jazz on Thursday night.

"Can’t catch a f------ break," Towns said.

Towns lost seven family members including his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, to COVID-19 in 2020.

Pina: Karl-Anthony Towns Opens Up About His Season of Grief

Towns opened up to Sports Illustrated’s Michael Pina about how he spent the offseason learning to cope with the death of his mother. He has previously shared videos on social media, discussing what he went through while caring for his mom and how he felt after she passed. He wanted to “protect others and keep others well-informed.”

Towns's father, Karl Towns Sr., also told him that he needed to take his time and prioritize his mental health regarding the grief from losing his mother and loved ones to COVID-19.

“That money s--- don’t mean s--- to me,” Towns previously told SI. “Time is the real thing we losing every day. I just really didn’t think I could play the game of basketball the way I want to represent myself in the NBA. I didn’t want to represent myself in a bad way. There’d be a lot of times we’d play a game. Game’s over. And I’m not even in there. I’m doing my own thing. I’m in the bathroom looking at myself, wondering if this is the man that I really think I am. I had 40. I’m still not happy with the man I see in the mirror. I’m still dealing with a lot of s---.”

In 30 games this season, Towns is averaging 24.5 points per game, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 51% from the floor and 42.6% from three-point range.

The Timberwolves (15–16) currently sit in ninth spot in the Western Conference and will face the Jazz on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET. 

