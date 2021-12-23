Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
NBA
Report: LeBron James Not Leaving Lakers as Team Remains 'Active' on Trade Market

Author:

The Lakers have struggled out of the gate in 2021-22, entering Friday at 16–16. But it doesn't seem like their superstar is hitting the panic button just yet.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday LeBron James "isn't leaving the Lakers," adding the notion is "totally ridiculous." Instead, Los Angeles will look to upgrade its roster around James in the coming months, potentially targeting Sixers point guard Ben Simmons and Pistons forward Jerami Grant. 

"I spoke to LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, and he said that talk in itself is totally ridiculous. LeBron isn't leaving the Lakers," Charania said. "This team doesn't look it has the young legs that they need to have and that's why I've heard that they have been active in the trade market."It

It's unclear whether even a notable trade will raise the Lakers out of the middle portion of the Western Conference. Los Angeles enters Thursday sitting No. 26 in offensive rating and No. 21 in net rating, and the Lakers will likely be without Anthony Davis through January. James's fourth season in Los Angeles isn't exactly going to plan, even after the addition of Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Thursday night as they host the Spurs. Tip-off is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET.

