December 25, 2021
NBA
Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Clears COVID-19 Protocols, Expected to Play vs. Celtics

Author:

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play Saturday after clearing the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Antetokounmpo, 27, has not appeared in a game since Dec. 13. He continues to play at an All-NBA level after winning Finals MVP in 2021, averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season. 

Milwaukee has stayed afloat in recent days despite Antetokounmpo's absence. The Bucks enter Saturday having won three of their last five, including double-digit wins over Indiana and Houston. Milwaukee currently sits No. 3 in the Eastern Conference at 21–13, two games back of the Nets for the top seed.

Tip-off from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET.

