Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio left Tuesday’s game against the Pelicans in the fourth quarter after suffering what appeared to be a serious left knee injury.

Rubio drove down the lane and tried to sidestep to avoid the defense when he slipped on his right foot, then stepped awkwardly with his left and fell to the floor. He immediately grabbed his left knee and waved for trainers to come to his aid.

Rubio suffered a torn ACL in his left knee back in 2012. New Orleans would go on to win, 108–104.

Rubio was turning in a stellar night, finishing the game with 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes to go along with two steals, two blocks and just one turnover. Coming into Tuesday’s game, the veteran guard had been averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, getting most of his minutes off the bench for the surprisingly competitive Cavaliers. Cleveland currently occupies the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

After the game, Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Rubio was still undergoing an evaluation for his knee, and did not comment on the severity of the injury, per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

