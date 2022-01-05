Kyrie Irving Expected to Play a 'Big Chunk' of the Game in Nets Debut

While Nets coach Steve Nash didn't confirm if Kyrie Irving would be in the starting lineup on Wednesday night in his season debut agains the Pacers, Brooklyn's coach did make clear that his star guard will play a key role.

“I think he can play a big chunk of the game,” Nash said. “He's played a lot—he's had three or four full court days with the 5-on-5, so I think he's capable of playing extended minutes, but not necessarily his customary high 30s.”

Irving will be making his debut in Indiana on Wednesday night after the team elected to allow him to return following an early-season absence. In mid-December, the Nets announced they would bring the All-Star guard back as a part-time player “for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate."

He is currently unable to play home games due to a current New York City vaccination requirement. Irving remains unvaccinated against COVID-19.

"It might take a little bit but Kyrie knows what he's doing," Nash said. "He's been with us and he also can adapt to situations and so we haven't had a ton of time to really give him the tutorials, but that's something that we are happy to do on the fly as well."

The day after the team announced it was allowing Irving to re-join, Irving was placed in the league's health and safety protocols. The Nets announced last Tuesday that Irving as well as forwards Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge had been cleared from health and safety protocols.

Wednesday night will mark just the ninth regular season game in which Irving, Durant and guard James Harden will have appeared in together. Last season, the Nets were +7.2 per 100 possessions with their three stars on the floor.

Brooklyn enters Wednesday night 23–12 on the season, two games behind the Bulls for the top seed in the East. Tipoff for Irving's debut is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

