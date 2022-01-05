Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kyrie Irving Expected to Play a 'Big Chunk' of the Game in Nets Debut

While Nets coach Steve Nash didn't confirm if Kyrie Irving would be in the starting lineup on Wednesday night in his season debut agains the Pacers, Brooklyn's coach did make clear that his star guard will play a key role. 

“I think he can play a big chunk of the game,” Nash said. “He's played a lot—he's had three or four full court days with the 5-on-5, so I think he's capable of playing extended minutes, but not necessarily his customary high 30s.”

Irving will be making his debut in Indiana on Wednesday night after the team elected to allow him to return following an early-season absence. In mid-December, the Nets announced they would bring the All-Star guard back as a part-time player “for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate."

He is currently unable to play home games due to a current New York City vaccination requirement. Irving remains unvaccinated against COVID-19.

"It might take a little bit but Kyrie knows what he's doing," Nash said. "He's been with us and he also can adapt to situations and so we haven't had a ton of time to really give him the tutorials, but that's something that we are happy to do on the fly as well."

SI Recommends

The day after the team announced it was allowing Irving to re-join, Irving was placed in the league's health and safety protocols. The Nets announced last Tuesday that Irving as well as forwards Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge had been cleared from health and safety protocols.

Watch NBA games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wednesday night will mark just the ninth regular season game in which Irving, Durant and guard James Harden will have appeared in together. Last season, the Nets were +7.2 per 100 possessions with their three stars on the floor. 

Brooklyn enters Wednesday night 23–12 on the season, two games behind the Bulls for the top seed in the East. Tipoff for Irving's debut is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA Coverage:

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

YOU MAY LIKE

Alabama lifts the SEC trophy
College Football

Is the SEC’s Playoff Dominance Bad for College Football?

With the conference guaranteed another national title, where does that leave the rest of the sport?

nfl
NFL

Report: NFL to Stop Using Wonderlic Test at 2022 Combine

The decision comes as the NFL looks to improve the general experience for NFL draft prospects at the combine.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Play
Extra Mustard

The Bizarre Twist With Writer Calling Aaron Rodgers ‘Biggest Jerk in the League’

While Aaron Rodgers has angered many people, it's absurd to say he's a 'bad guy.'

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after making a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter of game one in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center.
Play
Betting

Impact of Kyrie's Return on Nets Title Odds

Brooklyn’s star point guard makes his season debut Wednesday night against the Pacers. How will the Sportsbooks adjust the Nets odds to win the Championship?

GENERAL_StartSit_010522
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 18

Taysom Hill has a plus matchup in must-win game for the Saints.

djokovic-mailbag-042120-lead
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Held at Australian Airport Due to Visa Issue

Djokovic previously received a medical exemption to participate in the Australian Open regardless of his vaccination status.

Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) leaps for a shot over Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Ames.
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Bets and Analysis: Alabama-Florida, Texas Tech-Iowa State

Analysis and bets for a men's basketball SEC clash and a top-25 Big 12 bout.

Ja'Marr Chase celebrating a touchdown.
Play
Betting

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Mac Jones or Ja'Marr Chase

After breaking the NFL rookie receiving yard record, Cincinnati wideout Ja'Marr Chase emerges as the new betting favorite to earn NFL Offensive Rook of the Year honors.