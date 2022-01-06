Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor apologized Thursday morning for "mistakenly" confusing Rockets forward Kevin Porter Jr.'s father, who was shot to death, with former Washington guard Kevin Porter during Wednesday night's game.

Porter Jr. sunk a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Houston a 114–111 win in Washington on Wednesday night. Consor then said "You've got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time."

Porter Jr.'s father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in a shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in 1993. He was sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Porter Sr. later died in 2004 after being shot in a South Seattle bar.

The Rockets forward was four years old when his father was killed.

Consor said in his statement that he "mistakenly thought that Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter," who played in the NBA for a decade after being drafted by the Baltimore Bullets in 1972. Consor added he was "unaware that the words I chose to describe his game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive."

"I have reached out to Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk with him soon," Consor said in a statement.

Consor's comments received an intense reaction from those on social media, including from Lakers star LeBron James, who wrote on Twitter, "Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!"

