Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Daily Cover: Shawn Bradley's Tall Order
Daily Cover: Shawn Bradley's Tall Order

Shawn Bradley Shares Details of Bike Accident That Left Him Paralyzed

Shawn Bradley, the No. 2 pick in the 1993 NBA draft and a 14-year NBA veteran, provided the specifics of a bike accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down in a revealing account to Sports Illustrated.

Bradley told SI that last January, just before exiting a roundabout near his home in St. George, Utah, he was struck by a Dodge minivan, whose driver was “hustling to pick up her child from school,” in the words of the story's writer Brian Burnsed. 

Writes Burnsed of the accident: 

"Bradley tumbled over the trunk and the driver’s side of the Saturn, and he landed headfirst on the asphalt, his helmet cracking under his 300-odd pounds. Police say the driver continued on but returned to the scene later. Never charged with a crime, she says she gave Bradley enough room when passing him.) Confused but conscious after the spill, splayed on the ground and gazing up at a crystalline sky, Bradley says he went through a mental checklist. He couldn’t move his arms or his legs. He couldn’t sit up. He had no control over his breathing, which soon grew labored. Only his eyes heeded his commands. Am I going to suffocate? he asked himself. Am I going to die slowly?"

Bradley told SI he spent three weeks in the ICU before being moved to an inpatient neurological rehab wing, where Bradley's 7'6'' frame presented a unique challenge to the hospital's medical staff. 

Bradley now uses a wheelchair that weighs 500 pounds, took three months to engineer and “costs more than most cars,” he said. Along with his wife Carrie and her three children, his family family relies on a new $120,000 cargo van, which has a lift to allow him to enter the vehicle. 

At home, he has a custom-made shower chair and needs assistance from a caregiver to exit his bed and ready for the day.

“People that I’m very close with, the first time they see me, it’s emotional,” Bradley said. “It’s extremely draining.”

SI Recommends

X163873_TK1 _001175 copy

However, Bradley and his medical team still aspire to one day have him move from a chair to his bed and back without assistance. 

“That’s something we all think is possible,” he said. “We’re not there yet—but we’re getting there.”

In the aftermath of the accident, Bradley also told SI that the weight of being his family's "preeminent concern," in Burnsed's words, has taken a toll on him. 

“Maybe it’d be better if this was just all over,” he said. “Yes, those thoughts creep in—and they’re real. I can’t ever imagine myself acting on those thoughts, but I definitely have them.”

Still, Bradley, who averaged 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in his career, wants to bring comfort and stability to others facing challenges like his, and sees educating the masses about bike safety as a priority. 

To read Burnsed's full details of Bradley's accident and recovery, click the link here.

More Sports Illustrated Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

eric-weddle-rams
NFL

Rams Signing Former All-Pro Ahead of Playoffs

The Rams are adding defensive reinforcements before the postseason.

aaron-rodgers-joe-judge
Play
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers Has Hilarious Take on Giants’ Ineptitude

The Packers quarterback makes it clear he wouldn’t put up with this play call

GENERAL_StartSit_011222
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wild-Card Weekend

Ride Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to fantasy success in the first round of the playoffs.

david-ortiz-red-sox_0.jpg
MLB

Hall of Fame Tracker Is Improving the Cooperstown Conversation

In cataloguing BBWAA ballots, Ryan Thibodaux has transformed how we think and talk about the voting process.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) after a touchdown, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
NFL

Bucs Had Three Major Players Back From Injury Wednesday

The defending Super Bowl champs are getting some major contributors healthy as the playoffs begin.

Afcon-Ref-Tunisia-Mali
Soccer

Explaining the Chaos at the Africa Cup of Nations

Tunisia vs. Mali had the final whistle blown twice before 90 minutes, and bedlam ensued.

ed-reed-ray-lewis
NFL

NFL Legend Has Strong Message for Teams Hiring New Coaches

Baltimore's former star is warning against retread coaches in the 2022 hiring cycle.

rafael-nadal-mailbag-2022-ausopen-leadup
Tennis

Mailbag: New and Veteran Players Win Titles Ahead of Australian Open

In non-Novak Djokovic news, Ash Barty, Rafael Nadal, Gael Monfils, Simona Halep and Amanda Anisimova were among the tournament winners ahead of the first major of the year.