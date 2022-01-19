Skip to main content
Celtics Acquire Bol Bol, Nuggets Get Bryn Forbes in Three-Team Trade

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have agreed to acquire veteran wing player Bryn Forbes from San Antonio as part of a three-team deal that also includes Boston, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The Nuggets are trading injured players Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to Boston, and the Celtics are sending Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not been finalized and approved by the NBA. The deal was first reported by ESPN.

The Spurs also will receive a future second-round draft pick from the Nuggets, the person said.

For the Nuggets, the move gives them a solid outside shooter in Forbes and the potential to add another player. The team is believed to have interest in veteran big man DeMarcus Cousins to help the frontcourt depth behind reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic for a playoff run.

And for Boston, the move will mean getting much closer to dropping below the luxury tax threshold this season.

The Nuggets were looking for more of an outside threat in a season when they are missing max players Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) due to injuries. Forbes is shooting 41.7% from 3-point range this season and averaging 9.1 points.

The Celtics get flexibility, but the players are essentially with the team on paper only. Bol was recently sent to Detroit as part of a trade package that was rescinded when the 7-foot-2 forward didn’t receive medical clearance with the Pistons. Denver announced Tuesday that Bol underwent right foot surgery and was out indefinitely. Dozier also is out after tearing the ACL in his left knee earlier this season.

Hernangomez has played in only 18 games for the Celtics this season. The power forward from Spain was originally a first-round pick by Denver in the 2016 draft.

