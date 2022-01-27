Draymond Green Signs Deal With Turner Sports, Will Appear on ‘Inside the NBA’

Turner Sports announced Thursday it has reached an agreement with Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Green will make appearances on TNT’s Inside the NBA, as well as other content initiatives across Turner Sports. Green will join TNT’s flagship pregame and postgame show “as his schedule aligns,” per a network statement.

“I’ve had an amazing experience working with Turner Sports in recent years and I’m a big believer in the way they entertain and genuinely connect with fans on all levels,” Green said Thursday. “Today’s announcement helps to formalize our relationship and I couldn’t be prouder to officially be a part of the of the TNT family.”

Green has been one of the NBA’s most outspoken players since entering the league 2012. He is a three-time champion and three-time All-Star, winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Thursday night will mark Green’s first official night with the Inside the NBA crew. He will join Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith after the Warriors face the Timberwolves.

More NBA Coverage: