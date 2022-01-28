It is that time of the year again—the NBA All-Star Game starters and captains have been revealed, and some players are making personal and team history.

Ja Morant, hailing from the Western Conference squad, is the first Grizzlies player to be named an All-Star starter, while the Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins makes the first start of his career.

Once again, it will be a different version of Team LeBron James vs. Team Kevin Durant, as both serve as captains for the West and East, respectively. This marks the James’s 18th consecutive season being selected for the game, tying the late Kobe Bryant for the longest streak in league history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Here's a look at the pools of starters:

Eastern Conference

Kevin Durant — Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Bucks

DeMar DeRozan — Bulls

Joel Embiid — 76ers

Trae Young — Hawks

Western Conference

Lebron James — Lakers

Ja Morant — Grizzlies

Andrew Wiggins — Warriors

Stephen Curry — Warriors

Nikola Jokić — Nuggets

The reserves will be announced on Feb. 3 with the game slated for Cleveland on Feb. 20.

