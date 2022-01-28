Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Ja Morant, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Andrew Wiggins, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, Trae Young, Nikola Jokic

Ja Morant Makes Grizzlies History As All-Star Starters, Captains Revealed

It is that time of the year again—the NBA All-Star Game starters and captains have been revealed, and some players are making personal and team history. 

Ja Morant, hailing from the Western Conference squad, is the first Grizzlies player to be named an All-Star starter, while the Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins makes the first start of his career. 

Once again, it will be a different version of Team LeBron James vs. Team Kevin Durant, as both serve as captains for the West and East, respectively. This marks the James’s 18th consecutive season being selected for the game, tying the late Kobe Bryant for the longest streak in league history, per ESPN Stats & Info

Here's a look at the pools of starters:

Eastern Conference

SI Recommends

  • Kevin Durant — Nets
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo — Bucks
  • DeMar DeRozan — Bulls
  • Joel Embiid — 76ers
  • Trae Young — Hawks

Western Conference

  • Lebron James — Lakers
  • Ja Morant — Grizzlies
  • Andrew Wiggins — Warriors
  • Stephen Curry — Warriors
  • Nikola Jokić — Nuggets

The reserves will be announced on Feb. 3 with the game slated for Cleveland on Feb. 20.  

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs onto the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Ben Roethlisberger's NFL career is over. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced his retirement on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, saying it was “time to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats” after 18 years, two Super Bowls, countless team records and a spot in the Hall of Fame all but secure.
Extra Mustard

Baltimore Congratulates Ben Roethlisberger on NFL Retirement

Despite being fierce division rivals, Baltimore showed its respect to one of the league’s best on his retirement.

USMNT's Jesus Ferreira vs. El Salvador
Play
Soccer

LIVE: USMNT's Road to the World Cup Continues vs. El Salvador

Follow along as the U.S. men's national team takes the next step in its quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by hosting La Selecta in Columbus, Ohio.

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; during a AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Here’s How the Bengals Are Preparing for Arrowhead Stadium

Did anyone else hear the roar of fans in Cincinnati on a weekday?

Mike McCarthy coaching the Cowboys.
NFL

Report: Cowboys Tell Mike McCarthy He Will Remain Head Coach

McCarthy will get another season in Dallas despite the latest rumors of his job security.

micah parsons
Extra Mustard

Micah Parsons Excited That DC Dan Quinn Will Return in 2022

The Cowboys’ star rookie linebacker reacted on Twitter to news about the defensive coordinator’s return in 2022.

browns-hire-josh-mcdaniels
NFL

Sources: Mutual Interest Between Josh McDaniels, Raiders

Las Vegas is planning to interview the Patriots offensive coordinator for its vacant head coaching job.

UCLA's Tyger Campbell and Johnny Juzang
Play
College Basketball

‘We’re Going to Win Or Die Trying’: UCLA Embraces Its New Challenge

After their magical Final Four run, the Bruins want even more this time with a veteran, battle-tested roster.

Lindsey-Horan-USWNT-Lyon-Loan
Soccer

Thorns Send USWNT Star Horan to Lyon on Loan

Lindsey Horan will return to France, where she spent time with PSG earlier in her career.