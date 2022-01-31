Skip to main content
Suns‘ Monty Williams to Coach Team LeBron in All-Star Game

Suns coach Monty Williams will lead Team LeBron in next month's All-Star Game, the NBA announced Sunday. 

Phoenix's 10th consecutive victory on Sunday night meant that no other Western Conference team could surpass the Suns in the standings by Feb. 6, the league's cutoff for All-Star Game participation. Phoenix currently has a 40–9 record, the league's best mark.

Williams is in his third year as the Suns‘ coach, but he will be coaching in the All-Star Game for the first time. Phoenix's staff will be joining Williams. 

”Over the course of the long season, there's nothing wrong with having a little benchmark, a little goal,“ guard Chris Paul said Sunday. ”I'm just happy for Monty, happy for our staff. That's cool.“

Each coach in the NBA All-Star Game will lead the team that includes the captain from the same conference. The coach of the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference through games played on Feb. 6 will coach the All-Star team captained by Nets forward Kevin Durant.

Durant will reportedly miss the All-Star Game, which will be played on Feb. 20 in Cleveland. 

