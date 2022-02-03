NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O'Neal made headlines last week for comments on Inside The NBA that were critical of 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons.

“I stay on big guys because I care about them. I want them to play a certain way, I want them to play at a certain level,” O'Neal said. The difference between [Embiid] and his soft partner [Simmons] is [Embiid] can take criticism without being a crybaby and he still wants to play,” O'Neal said.

O'Neal went on to add that he “didn't respect” Simmons.

Simmons has not played this season with the 76ers as he looks to be traded from the franchise. O'Neal said Thursday Simmons has reached out and has “said some things” following the Hall-of-Famer’s comments.

“Let me tell you why I'm pissed off,” O'Neal said on The Big Podcast with Shaq. “Magic [Johnson] paved the way for [Michael Jordan]. They wasn't making no money. [Jordan] paved the way for me to get all that bread I was getting. I paved the way for [Kevin] Garnett. Ben Simmons is messing the money up.”

“First of all, they already think we're spoiled. They already think we don't deserve it. You're making $40 million and the only reason you're not playing is because your coach called you out. You're making us look bad.”

O'Neal wouldn't get into the specifics of what was said, though it seems as though any animosity between he and Simmons is not ending any time soon.

