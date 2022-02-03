Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Ben Simmons

Shaq: Ben Simmons ‘Said Some Things’ Following Criticism Last Week

NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O'Neal made headlines last week for comments on Inside The NBA that were critical of 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons.

“I stay on big guys because I care about them. I want them to play a certain way, I want them to play at a certain level,” O'Neal said. The difference between [Embiid] and his soft partner [Simmons] is [Embiid] can take criticism without being a crybaby and he still wants to play,” O'Neal said.

O'Neal went on to add that he “didn't respect” Simmons.

Simmons has not played this season with the 76ers as he looks to be traded from the franchise. O'Neal said Thursday Simmons has reached out and has “said some things” following the Hall-of-Famer’s comments.

SI Recommends

“Let me tell you why I'm pissed off,” O'Neal said on The Big Podcast with Shaq. “Magic [Johnson] paved the way for [Michael Jordan]. They wasn't making no money. [Jordan] paved the way for me to get all that bread I was getting. I paved the way for [Kevin] Garnett. Ben Simmons is messing the money up.”

“First of all, they already think we're spoiled. They already think we don't deserve it. You're making $40 million and the only reason you're not playing is because your coach called you out. You're making us look bad.”

O'Neal wouldn't get into the specifics of what was said, though it seems as though any animosity between he and Simmons is not ending any time soon.

More NBA Coverage:

For more 76ers coverage, visit All 76ers.

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady’s Best Options for a Broadcasting Career

Fox? Amazon? BradyCast? He would have plenty of options.

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, right, celebrates a turnover as Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa looks toward the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Play
Betting

UCLA-Arizona: Odds and Bet for Top-10 College Basketball Matchup

Analysis and a bet for Thursday's top-10 men's college basketball showdown featuring No. 7 Arizona welcoming No. 3 UCLA.

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding
College Football

Alabama DC Pete Golding Arrested, Jailed on DUI Charge

He was arrested in Tuscaloosa early Thursday morning.

LA Sparks senior VP Natalie White
WNBA

Natalie White Brings Her Basketball Journey Full Circle With Sparks

The Sparks’ senior VP benefitted from an internship with Nike and is now laying the foundation for others to thrive and build the futures of their dreams.

US Honduras
Play
Soccer

Two Honduran Players Left Game vs. USMNT Due to Extreme Cold

Weather appeared to be a factor on Wednesday night.

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft celebrate a Super Bowl title.
Play
Extra Mustard

Was Kraft Actually Angry at Brady's Retirement Post?

There are conflicting reports regarding the New England owner's reaction to Brady's retirement post that omitted the Patriots.

Anthony Davis attempting a jumper.
Play
Betting

NBA Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets for Suns-Hawks, Lakers-Clippers

Analysis and advice for a meeting between first-place Phoenix and Atlanta and the Battle for L.A.

Jada Williams poses in her high school uniform
High School

For Trailblazer Jada Williams, the Future Is Now

High school athletes were historically not allowed to profit off their NIL—and most still can’t. But a 16-year-old star is among the first to change that.