Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Caris LeVert, Ricky Rubio

Report: Cavaliers, Pacers Agree to Trade Involving Caris LeVert, Ricky Rubio

The Cavaliers and the Pacers have reportedly agreed to a trade for Caris LeVert in exchange for Ricky Rubio and picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

Cleveland will land LeVert in addition to a 2022 second-round pick via Miami. Indiana will receive Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first round-pick, a 2022 second-round pick via the Rockets and a 2027 second-round pick via the Jazz.

LeVert, a Columbus native, will return to his home state and provide a streaking Cavs team with a talented scoring wing. In 39 games with the Pacers this season, he’s averaging 18.7 points and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc.

SI Recommends

Indiana will receive a veteran point guard in Rubio, who was in the midst of a strong season before tearing his ACL in late December. He’s expected to miss the remainder of the campaign and is in the final year of a three-year $51 million contract.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Team USA's Kai Owens competes in women's moguls at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Play
Olympics

Kai Owens Embraces Personal History in Return to China

The 17-year-old skier was adopted and raised in Colorado, but her sport brought her back to the country where she was born.

UFC president Dana White
Extra Mustard

Dana White Tried to Get Tom Brady to Sign With Raiders

White: “I was hammering him to come to Vegas and play for the Raiders.”

James Harden and Steve Nash on the sideline.
NBA

Nets Coach Steve Nash Says Team Is Not Trading Harden

The Nets have lost seven consecutive games.

Josh Gattis with Michigan.
College Football

Report: Outgoing Michigan OC Gattis Texted Players About Decision

New Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis texted Michigan players to explain his decision.

leicester-city-v-huddersfield-town-premier-league-5b0150d5f7b09da517000002.jpg
Soccer

Leicester City Fan Attacks Nottingham Forest Players

Nottingham Forest advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup following Sunday’s win over Leicester City.

Brian Flores coaching the Dolphins.
Play
NFL

Flores's Lawyers Respond to Goodell's Memo About Diversity Policies

Here's what they said.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (55) passes to forward K.J. Adams (24) during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Allen Fieldhouse.
College Basketball

College Hoops Takeaways: Kansas Caps a Weird Week With a Win

Six insights from a frenetic slate of college basketball.

Kelly Slater
Play
More Sports

Nearly 50, Kelly Slater Discusses Retirement After Big Win

He is turning 50 on Friday.