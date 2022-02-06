The Cavaliers and the Pacers have reportedly agreed to a trade for Caris LeVert in exchange for Ricky Rubio and picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cleveland will land LeVert in addition to a 2022 second-round pick via Miami. Indiana will receive Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first round-pick, a 2022 second-round pick via the Rockets and a 2027 second-round pick via the Jazz.

LeVert, a Columbus native, will return to his home state and provide a streaking Cavs team with a talented scoring wing. In 39 games with the Pacers this season, he’s averaging 18.7 points and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc.

Indiana will receive a veteran point guard in Rubio, who was in the midst of a strong season before tearing his ACL in late December. He’s expected to miss the remainder of the campaign and is in the final year of a three-year $51 million contract.

