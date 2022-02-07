Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will coach Team Durant at the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Spoelstra and his staff clinched the opportunity following Philadelphia's 119–108 win over the Bulls on Sunday, which moved Miami to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat enter Monday at 34–20 on the season.

Spoelstra will be making his second appearance as the All-Star Game coach after leading the Eastern Conference in the 2013 exhibition.

Now in his 14th season as Miami's coach and in his 27th with the organization, Spoelstra was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month in December. He has earned nine Coach of the Month honors throughout his tenure.

As was previously announced, Suns coach Monty Williams will lead Team LeBron in the All-Star Game as a result of Phoenix having the league's best record. Williams is in his third year as the Suns‘ coach, and he will be coaching in the All-Star Game for the first time.

The exhibition's participants were announced last Thursday, with Jimmy Butler being the lone member of the Heat named to the game.

Durant will reportedly miss the All-Star Game, which will be played on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

