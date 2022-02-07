With the NBA’s trade deadline closing in, Lakers star forward LeBron James expressed the utmost confidence in the team’s current roster, but didn’t want to rule out potential moves should the possibility arise.

Speaking with reporters on Monday ahead of Thursday’s deadline, James explained that Los Angeles will try to upgrade through trade if an opportunity presents itself. If one doesn’t, the 37-year-old is content to move forward with the team as is.

“I've always felt like ... listen, I don’t really like to play fantasy basketball. This is the group we have going into the deadline, we’ll be ready to take on all challenges that this season has given us,” James said, per NBA.com’s Mark Medina. “If there is an opportunity, I’ve said this every year, if there is an opportunity to get better than you explore those options. I’ve been like that my whole career, I’ve said that over and over. If you have the opportunity to get better, no one turns that down.

When asked if there was an ongoing dialogue between him and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka about upgrades to the roster, James referred to Pelinka for comment.

Los Angeles has struggled to keep pace with the Western Conference elite this season. As of Monday, the Lakers are 26–28 and the No. 9 seed in the West.

James has been one of the few bright spots for Los Angeles this year when healthy. In nearly 37 minutes per game, he’s averaging 29.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists, while shooting 52.3% from the field and 35.1% from three.

However, James has missed 17 games this season. During his absences, the Lakers have lacked the star power to win consistently. Anthony Davis battled an injury of his own earlier in the year and point guard Russell Westbrook has struggled to get comfortable in his first season with the team.

The Lakers will have until Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET league deadline to make any upgrades for the stretch run.

