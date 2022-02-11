Skip to main content
Ben Simmons the Big Winner From Nets/76ers Trade: Unchecked
Ben Simmons Picks No. 10 for Nets Jersey

The Nets announced the numbers for their three new players on Friday. Ben Simmons will wear No. 10, Andre Drummond will wear No. 4 and Seth Curry will wear No. 30.

These numbers are all new to the three players. Simmons previously wore No. 25, Drummond wore No. 1 and Curry wore No. 31 on the 76ers.

Simmons‘ infamous No. 25 was not an option for the new Nets player. The 25 jersey is retired for former Net Bill Melchionni, who played from 1969-76.

It‘s unknown why Drummond and Curry chose to change their numbers. Bruce Brown currently wears No. 1 in Brooklyn, but No. 30 is unclaimed. 

The three players, along with two future first-round picks, were part of the blockbuster Nets-76ers trade that went down on Thursday. Brooklyn received the three players and picks, while Philadelphia added James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Harden was in a similar situation as Simmons regarding his jersey number. Harden has always worn No. 13 throughout his playing career with the Thunder, Rockets and Nets. However, the 76ers retired No. 13 for Wilt Chamberlain. Harden will instead wear No. 1, which was Drummond's number.

Simmons has not played all season after a dramatic offseason with the 76ers, citing mental health concerns. He has not announced when he will make his first start for Brooklyn.

