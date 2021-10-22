October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Report: Simmons Tells 76ers He's Not Mentally Ready to Play Yet

Author:

Ben Simmons spoke with coach Doc Rivers, teammate Joel Embiid and the rest of the 76ers on Friday, saying he's not mentally ready to play, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

The three-time All-Star reportedly expressed that he wants to play, but isn't there yet. Charania reported that Simmons was at shootaround on Friday ahead of the Nets game, and "was seen engaged around the team." 

Forward Tobias Harris quote tweeted Charania's report, saying, "And we’ll respect his privacy and space during this time. When he’s ready, we will embrace our brother with love and handle our business on the court. That's it, that's all."

The news comes less than a day after team president Daryl Morey made it clear that he isn't rushing into a Simmons trade, calling him "a difference making player."

"Right now if we traded Ben Simmons like he wants, all we would get back is role players, and that would make no sense," Morey said on 97.5 The Fanatic. "I would be prepared to strap in because it will take awhile."

SI Recommends

Earlier this week, Rivers threw Simmons out of practice, leading to the eventual suspension for the team's season opener, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported news of Rivers removing Simmons from practice. According to Charania, Rivers asked Simmons to join a defensive drill today multiple times, but Simmons refused and Rivers told him to "go home."

Simmons then showed up to, and departed from, Philadelphia's practice facility Thursday without taking part in a previously scheduled individual workout, according to Wojnarowski. He reportedly described back tightness to team staff members and received treatment. But he was later cleared to work out. 

Both Rivers and Morey have confirmed to reporters that Simmons requested a trade from the team this offseason. Simmons is reportedly no longer interested in playing with Embiid, amid his frustration with the team's decision to build around Embiid and his playing style.

On Tuesday, after Simmons was kicked out of practice, Sixers star center Embiid offered a pointed comment about his teammate.

"We don't get paid to come out here and try to babysit somebody," Embiid said. "That's not our job."

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jun 6, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots a foul shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter of game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

Report: Simmons Tells 76ers He's Not Mentally Ready to Play

Ben Simmons reportedly met with the team on Friday.

vettori
Play
Betting

UFC Vegas 41 Betting Preview: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

Top-five middleweight contenders Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori are fighting at a heavier weight class Saturday.

Michael Jordan guarded by Dennis Rodman of the Detroit Pistons
Play
NBA

The NBA 75: Biggest Snubs, Surprises and Ranking Best Players Ever

The NBA unveiled the 75th Anniversary Team. The Crossover staff reacts to the list.

inside-the-nba
Play
Extra Mustard

Shaq Showed Up Late to ‘Inside the NBA,’ Got Roasted With Ben Simmons Jokes

Only 'Inside the NBA' can turn Shaquille O'Neal's tardiness into a funny ongoing bit

Deebo Samuel
Play
Fantasy

Week 7 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers return from a bye week to put the Colts' defense to the test.

Derrick Henry runs through traffic against the Chargers
Play
Fantasy

Week 7 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Is there anybody better than Derrick Henry? Not this week at least!

kobe-bryant-lakers-gold-jerseys
Play
NBA

Every NBA Team's Best Jersey

In celebration of the league’s 75th anniversary, we ranked every NBA team's best jersey.

Walter Nolen
Play
College Football

Walter Nolen, College Football's Top Defensive Prospect, Details Home Stretch of Recruitment

No. 1 defensive recruit Walter Nolen will take two more visits and play the evaluation game