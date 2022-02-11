Ben Simmons Won the James Harden Trade: Unchecked

There’s one big winner from the Nets-Sixers trade: Ben Simmons. Because Simmons is going from not playing at all to a place where he can play to his strengths.

Remember, there was once a time when he was thought of as one of the top building blocks in the NBA period. That ship has clearly sailed, but that doesn’t mean all his value is gone.

Simmons’s inability to shoot or create a shot at all is a glaring flaw and he earned the criticism he’s received for not developing that aspect of his game. However, Philly’s lack of perimeter creation and a stylistic clash with Joel Embiid also exacerbated it.

In Brooklyn he should be able to focus on what he does well given he will be flanked by perhaps the two most gifted scorers on planet Earth in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (well at least half the time for the latter…for now).

Simmons also brings some things the Nets desperately need in defense, rebounding, size and pace. His ability to grab the ball and run or set up teammates with clean looks should be highlighted since he should be able to be a part of lineups where he is surrounded by scoring and shooting. It'll be a lot easier to play him down the stretch when everyone else a threat.

The way his tenure ended with the Sixers was certainly not a good look, but Ben Simmons is being put into a position where he should look much better.

It’s up to him to not pass up the easy opportunity this time.