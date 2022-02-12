Skip to main content
Daryl Morey Greets James Harden as Superstar Lands in Philadelphia

Daryl Morey and James Harden are reunited once again after Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations pulled off a blockbuster trade for the ages before Thursday’s deadline.

Morey and Harden worked together for eight years in Houston when Morey served as the general manager of the Rockets. And nearly a decade after poaching Harden from Oklahoma City, Morey landed the former MVP via trade on Thursday as Ben Simmons went to Brooklyn. It appears as though both Morey and Harden are excited to rekindle their partnership as Harden landed in Philadelphia on Saturday. 

Morey’s excitement in landing Harden is understandable. His move to trade for Harden in 2013 turned the Rockets into a Western Conference contender for much of the last decade, highlighted by an eight-year playoff streak that included a pair of conference finals appearances. Morey left the Rockets in October 2020, and Harden followed suit three months later as he forced a trade to the Nets

Harden’s first game for the 76ers has yet to be announced as he deals with a hamstring injury. Philadelphia hosts the Cavaliers on Saturday, entering the contest at No. 5 in the East at 33–22. 

