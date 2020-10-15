Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is resigning from the role after 13 seasons with Houston, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Morey will not take a job with another NBA team at this time. He is "increasingly determined to explore what else might interest him professionally," per Wojnarowski. Morey still plans to remain with the Rockets in an "advisory role," for a brief period as Houston completes its coaching search.

Morey's decision marks the second high-profile departure from the Rockets in 2020. Former head coach Mike D'Antoni left the organization on Sept. 13, though he remains interested in continuing his NBA career.

The Morey-D'Antoni duo sparked one of the greatest experiments in NBA history alongside James Harden in recent seasons. Houston led the NBA in threes attempted in each of the last four years, and 2019–20 marked the start of the Rockets' micro-ball era. With such an unconventional roster at hand, Houston's general manager will face a true crossroads. Reversing course from Morey's vision will be easier said than done.

The Rockets sport the NBA's longest playoff streak with eight consecutive appearances. They've made the postseason in 10 of 13 years with Morey, though the franchise has yet to make the Finals in the Harden era.

Harden & Co. lost to the Lakers in the 2020 Western Conference semifinals. They enter the offseason with Austin Rivers and Jeff Green as their lone notable free agents.