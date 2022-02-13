Skip to main content
NBA
LeBron James

LeBron James Breaks NBA Record for Most Points in Regular Season, Playoffs Combined

LeBron James is now King James, at least in one way you can look at it. 

James set the NBA's all-time record for most points in the regular season and postseason against the Warriors on Saturday. 

The bucket came in the third quarter on the left wing. James nailed a three-pointer to give him 21 points for the game.  

Entering the game, James was just 19 points away from eclipsing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 44,149 total points. Abdul-Jabbar still has the edge on James, and the rest of the NBA, in terms of the league’s official all-time scoring list, which only takes into account regular season points. James is No. 3 all-time in regular season scoring behind the former Laker great and Karl Malone. 

James, 37, leads all players in playoff scoring and, in all likelihood, will pass Malone for the No. 2 spot this season. James may very well be the one to officially dethrone Abdul-Jabbar by the end of his Hall of Fame career. 

