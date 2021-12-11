Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Zion Williamson

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Suffers Setback in Rehab of Right Foot

New Orleans forward Zion Williamson could potentially be shut down from basketball activities as the Pelicans star continues to experience soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Will Guillory. 

Williamson underwent an MRI that showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal, the team announced Saturday. According to the Pelicans, the volume and intensity of Williamson's training will be reduced for an extended period to allow for further bone healing. 

Williamson was cleared on Nov. 26 for full basketball activities after making substantial strides in his recovery from foot surgery. Before getting back to full activity, he was doing contact drills and one-on-one workouts.

The 21-year-old broke his foot this summer during a workout and has yet to make his season debut. The 2021 NBA All-Star dealt with injuries in his first two seasons in the league.

Williamson played just 24 games in his rookie season, then played 61 games in his second year.

Last season, Williamson averaged 27 points per game while shooting better than 61% from the floor. However, his season was cut short due to a finger injury. 

